Advertisement

Signs of seasonal affective disorder

Studies show four to six percent of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder.
Studies show four to six percent of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder.(Associated Press)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is the official first day of winter, and while snow lovers may rejoice, this time of year can be difficult for some people.

Studies show four to six percent of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder.

Angela Fileccia with Northern Light Acadia Hospital says if you are feeling unmotivated, sleeping more, or feeling cranky, particularly this time of year, that could be a sign of seasonal depression.

She recommends getting outside if you can, and sticking to your normal routine.

”Treat this like the real depression that it is, so see your primary care provider, seek out whether medication is appropriate for you, contact a therapist, stay in contact with family and friends,” said Fileccia.

Fileccia says if you’re experiencing any thoughts of harming yourself to seek help.

For more information or tips on good mental health, you can visit northernlighthealth.org/HLR.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former Milo teacher, coach pleads guilty to gross sexual assault

Latest News

FEMA approves state’s request for Federal Ambulance Teams on behalf of 8 Maine hospitals
Electric vehicle charging station sign
More money needed for Maine to reach green vehicle goals
USDA logo
Maine getting USDA funding to improve rural infrastructure
Schoodic Peninsula
Maine Coast Heritage Trust finalizes gift to secure protection of Schoodic Peninsula forestland
CMP gave almost $1 million this year to support community organizations