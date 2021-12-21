Signs of seasonal affective disorder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is the official first day of winter, and while snow lovers may rejoice, this time of year can be difficult for some people.

Studies show four to six percent of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder.

Angela Fileccia with Northern Light Acadia Hospital says if you are feeling unmotivated, sleeping more, or feeling cranky, particularly this time of year, that could be a sign of seasonal depression.

She recommends getting outside if you can, and sticking to your normal routine.

”Treat this like the real depression that it is, so see your primary care provider, seek out whether medication is appropriate for you, contact a therapist, stay in contact with family and friends,” said Fileccia.

Fileccia says if you’re experiencing any thoughts of harming yourself to seek help.

For more information or tips on good mental health, you can visit northernlighthealth.org/HLR.

