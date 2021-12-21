Red Cross helps Phillips family get back on their feet after fire

PHILLIPS, Maine (WABI) - Despite losing their home in a fire, a family from Phillips still had the most important thing: each other.

With the help of the Red Cross, they were able to get back on their feet quickly and start the work of rebuilding their lives.

“It was really kind of a typical day. Went to work that morning, came home, pulled in my driveway, and there was black smoke rolling out my front door,” said Amanda Smith, homeowner.

In July 2020, a kitchen fire destroyed the Smiths’ home in Philips.

Amanda quickly learned her husband, son, and dog, who were home at the time, were able to make it out safely.

“The entire kitchen and a little bit of the living room was destroyed, and honestly, the rest of the house was so damaged by smoke. And then the water damage on top of that was really devastating. We lost everything in the home,” said Amanda.

Amanda works in mental health, and was familiar with the Red Cross. But, she never had a personal experience with the organization until that day when regional executive director Caroline King’s name came across her phone.

“She called me before the fire department had even left my driveway. She was on the phone with me. She started setting things up. It was truly, truly amazing how quick and immediate, thoughtful, and planned their response was. My husband and I were so blessed,” said Amanda.

“In a situation like this, families have lost, you know absolutely everything. And so, we take care of those first couple of days, the things that they don’t even think about. What are they going to feed their children for dinner? Making sure a family has, you know, a toothbrush,” said King.

Barbara Jurgen works as a recovery coordinator for the Red Cross.

She, too, worked with the smiths after the fire.

“I try to put a smile on their face and help them in any way that I could because I’m hoping that if I’m ever in that situation that someone would step forward and help me,” said Jurgen.

Amanda says in addition to the Red Cross, their family and community stepped up, too.

Thanks to that support, and the fact they had insurance, they were able to rebuild on their existing property.

“They give a gift beyond measure. There are not enough thank yous in the world for what they do for people. It’s incomprehensible what they have given to us,” said Amanda.

“The Red Cross doesn’t meet every need for every family, but we’re we help them to connect to those other resources in their community. And I think it’s just about listening to people,” said King.

Amanda says the home had working smoke detectors, but her son didn’t immediately react when they went off.

She warns against becoming desensitized to the sound of smoke detectors, and they should always be taken seriously.

She encourages every family to discuss fire safety and evacuation plans on a regular basis.

