Partly to Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today, Snow, Mix & Rain Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state this morning. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so outside of a few snow showers possible, mainly across northern areas, the bulk of the state will see a dry day today. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Clouds will increase during the night tonight as our next storm system approaches. Most areas will see temperatures dropping to the teens to low 20s although we may see a few spots across northern and northeastern areas dropping to the single digits.

Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region combined with low pressure coming out of the Mid-Atlantic Region will bring us a messy Wednesday. Precipitation will develop between 5am-8am for many areas especially south of Greenville and Millinocket then mid-late morning further north. Precipitation will start as snow for most locales with some icy mix closer to the coast. As the day progresses, snow will continue Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward with some sleet possibly mixing in during the afternoon. Inland areas will see any early snow changeover to a mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain. Coastal areas will see any snow or icy mix early, going over to rain and staying mainly rain through the afternoon. Snowfall totals will be heaviest over Northern Penobscot, Northern & Eastern Aroostook Counties where a half a foot to a foot of snow is possible. Amounts will taper off as you travel southward towards the coast where precipitation will be more mix and rain. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 20s to low 30s north and 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Precipitation will taper off Wednesday night followed by drier and brighter weather Thursday as high pressure builds in. Thursday’s weather will feature partly to mostly sunny skies mainly in the 20s. Friday looks good too with some sunshine and highs in the 20s to near 30°. We may see a few snow showers on Christmas Day but otherwise it looks like a quiet stretch of weather for the end of the week through the holiday weekend.

Today: A few morning snow showers possible then partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 30°-40°. West/northwest 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 13°-23°, some single digits possible over far northern and northeastern parts of the state. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mix developing early to mid-morning. Snow and possible some sleet will continue from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward late morning through the afternoon, icy mix expected over the interior and rain along the coast. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s north and 30s to low 40s elsewhere, warmest along the coast. Northeast wind 10-15 MPH becoming northwest late.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 20s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

Christmas Day: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.