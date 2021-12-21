Northern Light Health official urges mask wearing in public spaces

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health is urging people to wear masks when out in public spaces.

He says it’s a good thing to do out of respect for people working in grocery stores or highly trafficked areas.

Jarvis says a mask mandate is ultimately a political decision, but he does recommend following CDC guidelines.

He commends places like the University of Maine and the City of Bangor for requiring masks at large meetings or events.

”So we really haven’t gotten to that point where everyone is doing the things that they need to do to get these things under control, and that’s the reason why we see things like Omicron coming on and being a problem for us. So, we really do need to be diligent,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says it’s going to take everyone working together to get through this pandemic.

