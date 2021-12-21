Advertisement

New England shrimp industry could reopen for recreation only

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The New England shrimp fishing industry could eventually reopen for recreational fishing.

Commercial shrimping has been shut down in New England since 2013 because of concerns about the health of the shrimp population and warming ocean temperatures.

A board of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission decided last week to keep the business shuttered for at least three more years.

The commission said Friday that work is ongoing about how best to manage the species in the future.

It said work will continue with a focus on developing a recreational fishing industry that allows for personal consumption of the shrimp.

