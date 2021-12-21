More money needed for Maine to reach green vehicle goals
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine is going to need more money to accelerate electric vehicle use and help the state meet its ambitious climate goals.
Maine has boosted battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 90% to more than 5,500 vehicles and public charging stations by 65% to 265 locations since 2019.
But the state needs 219,000 light-duty EVs on the road by 2030 to meet a goal of curbing greenhouse gas emissions by 45%.
There’s limited funding to meet the goal.
A clean transportation roadmap created by an executive order by the governor opens the door to increasing the gas tax or adding a vehicle-miles-traveled tax but doesn’t contain an official recommendation.
