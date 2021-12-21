Advertisement

Mobile providers to shut down 3G network; what you need to know to stay connected

Mobile providers are trying to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G.
Mobile providers are trying to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G.(Latino Life via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It may be time to upgrade your cell phone to potentially avoid losing service.

According to the FCC, mobile providers are shutting down their 3G networks that rely on older technology. They are trying to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G.

When this happens, 3G phones and certain older 4G mobile devices will be unable to make or receive calls and texts, including calls to 911 or use data services.

The FCC said the timing to phase out 3G services will vary by company and could change, so consult your provider for the most up-to-date information.

Here’s a look at the planned dates for completing the shutdowns, according to the FCC, though the process for each carrier could begin sooner:

  • AT&T announced that it will finish shutting down its 3G network by February 2022.
  • T-Mobile announced that it will finish shutting down Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022, and Sprint’s 4G LTE network by June 30, 2022. It also announced it will shut down T-Mobile’s 3G UMTS network by July 1, 2022, but has not yet announced a shutdown date for its 2G network.
  • Verizon announced that will finish shutting down its 3G network by Dec. 31, 2022.

This will impact any device that uses the 3G network and is not limited to mobile phones.

This means certain medical devices, tablets, smart watches, vehicle SOS services, home security systems and other connected products could be affected.

Some devices may only require a software update, or you may need to upgrade to a newer device to ensure you can stay connected.

Check your mobile provider’s website to see if your device is affected.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former Milo teacher, coach pleads guilty to gross sexual assault
The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria

Latest News

Hamilton police are investigating after they said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured...
Mom, 2-year-old son ‘burned badly’ by hot liquid in Ohio break-in, police say
A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school
Third-graders in Washington D.C. allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery