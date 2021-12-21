Maine getting USDA funding to improve rural infrastructure

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture announced $5.2 billion in funds to improve rural infrastructure around the U.S.

For Maine, that means more than $22 million in projects that will impact over 130,000 residents.

The bulk of those funds will go to the Rumford-Mexico Sewage District, which will receive over $19 million for upgrades to the main wastewater treatment facility and the Dix Avenue Pump Station.

The Mexico Water District will get $2.4 million to replace hundred-year old pipes.

”We know that our aging infrastructure poses a huge threat to our environment, our health and the sustainability of our small communities. We cannot attract a quality workforce, have sustainable recreation and ecological based tourism, or bring new families to our region if we cannot meet their most basic needs,” said Rhiannon Hampson, USDA Rural Development state director for Maine.

(Angus King): “These grants are coming I think at a terrific time, and as I say, I hope are the first of many as the funding through the infrastructure bill takes place over the next couple of years,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

The Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments will also receive a grant.

About $80,000 will be used for various projects in the three county region of Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford.

Tuesday’s announcement was made on National Maine Day.

