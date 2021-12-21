Advertisement

Maine Coast Heritage Trust finalizes gift to secure protection of Schoodic Peninsula forestland

Schoodic Peninsula
Schoodic Peninsula(Maine Coast Heritage Trust)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Coast Heritage Trust has announced a gift has been finalized to secure the protection of 1,700 acres of forestland on the Schoodic Peninsula in Winter Harbor.

MCHT will manage the newly protected land with scientific assistance from Schoodic Institute.

The primary goals are to maintain the mostly forested land as wildlife habitat, and to work with local community members to ensure people will be able to access the land.

”We feel honored to be able to have the responsibility to manage this, and we’re looking forward to the opportunities it brings, finding ways that this property can not only protect the wildlife habitat, but also provide opportunities for education and research,” said Bob DeForrest, MCHT project manager.

For more information on Maine Coast Heritage Trust, visit MCHT.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former Milo teacher, coach pleads guilty to gross sexual assault

Latest News

FEMA approves state’s request for Federal Ambulance Teams on behalf of 8 Maine hospitals
Electric vehicle charging station sign
More money needed for Maine to reach green vehicle goals
USDA logo
Maine getting USDA funding to improve rural infrastructure
CMP gave almost $1 million this year to support community organizations