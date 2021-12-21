Maine Coast Heritage Trust finalizes gift to secure protection of Schoodic Peninsula forestland

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Coast Heritage Trust has announced a gift has been finalized to secure the protection of 1,700 acres of forestland on the Schoodic Peninsula in Winter Harbor.

MCHT will manage the newly protected land with scientific assistance from Schoodic Institute.

The primary goals are to maintain the mostly forested land as wildlife habitat, and to work with local community members to ensure people will be able to access the land.

”We feel honored to be able to have the responsibility to manage this, and we’re looking forward to the opportunities it brings, finding ways that this property can not only protect the wildlife habitat, but also provide opportunities for education and research,” said Bob DeForrest, MCHT project manager.

For more information on Maine Coast Heritage Trust, visit MCHT.org.

