Advertisement

House fire in Veazie early Tuesday morning

Actions by homeowner aided fire fighters in keeping flames contained to one room
Veazie fire fighters crediting homeowner for keeping windows and doors closed after fire broke...
Veazie fire fighters crediting homeowner for keeping windows and doors closed after fire broke out on second floor(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Quick thinking by a homeowner in Veazie helped save his home from a fire Tuesday morning.

Fire fighters were called to State Street a little before 7 a.m. When they arrived, crews found a fire on the second floor.

According to Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf, the homeowner was eating breakfast when he smelled smoke.

He saw it was coming down from the second floor.

The homeowner made sure both doors and windows were closed before calling 9-1-1. He was able to get out safely.

”Huge difference in this fire,” says Chief Metcalf. “There were two doors that were closed- one in the room of origin. There was a closet just beyond that. And these doors closed certainly saved the home from further damage.”

Chief Metcalf says the home is still liveable.

Fire crews have an idea of where the fire started but are awaiting officially confirmation of a cause by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former Milo teacher, coach pleads guilty to gross sexual assault
133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.
Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19

Latest News

These are the latest numbers reported over the last three days.
1,558 new coronavirus cases and 22 new COVID-19 related deaths since Saturday
Northern Light Health
Bangor City Council amends ordinance to continue allowing temporary use of banned polystyrene containers under emergency conditions
Kids at Fourteenth Street School in Bangor donated 305 pairs of socks.
Fourteenth Street School kindergarteners donate socks for homeless shelter
The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria