House fire in Veazie early Tuesday morning

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Quick thinking by a homeowner in Veazie helped save his home from a fire Tuesday morning.

Fire fighters were called to State Street a little before 7 a.m. When they arrived, crews found a fire on the second floor.

According to Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf, the homeowner was eating breakfast when he smelled smoke.

He saw it was coming down from the second floor.

The homeowner made sure both doors and windows were closed before calling 9-1-1. He was able to get out safely.

”Huge difference in this fire,” says Chief Metcalf. “There were two doors that were closed- one in the room of origin. There was a closet just beyond that. And these doors closed certainly saved the home from further damage.”

Chief Metcalf says the home is still liveable.

Fire crews have an idea of where the fire started but are awaiting officially confirmation of a cause by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

