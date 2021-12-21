Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you bought certain salads from Hannaford this month, you will want to check your fridge.
Supplier Fresh Express has issued a Class 1 recall on products from their Streamwood, Illinois facility due to potential Listeria contamination.
This includes 20 prepared salad varieties sold at Hannaford locations across Maine.
A full list can be found here.
If you bought one of these items between December 2 and December 19, you can return it to Hannaford for a full refund.
