Advertisement

Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria

The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you bought certain salads from Hannaford this month, you will want to check your fridge.

Supplier Fresh Express has issued a Class 1 recall on products from their Streamwood, Illinois facility due to potential Listeria contamination.

This includes 20 prepared salad varieties sold at Hannaford locations across Maine.

A full list can be found here.

If you bought one of these items between December 2 and December 19, you can return it to Hannaford for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.
Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
The man was arrested, but not before fleeing from the cruiser and into the woods while still in...
State Police arrest wanted fugitive after foot chase through the woods in Turner
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Kids at Fourteenth Street School in Bangor donated 305 pairs of socks.
Fourteenth Street School kindergarteners donate socks for homeless shelter
New England shrimp industry could reopen for recreation only
Night of Remembrance
Northern Light EMMC holds ‘Night of Remembrance’
Christmas tree and gifts
Ellsworth business owner collects donations for Bangor family in need of Christmas spirit