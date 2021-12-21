Advertisement

Fresh Express recalls bagged salads due to listeria

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as...
The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.(Fresh Express via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to take a close look inside your refrigerator before making meals this holiday season.

Fresh Express announced a recall for numerous kinds of its branded and private label salad products made at the company’s Illinois facility.

Officials say the items in question may be tainted with listeria.

The recalled foods were sent to retailers in 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Canada.

They include items with any sell-by date and a product code of Z324 through Z350. The company provided a full list of recalled items in a news release.

Fresh Express has stopped all work at that facility in Streamwood as a sanitation review is underway.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled products to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former Milo teacher, coach pleads guilty to gross sexual assault

Latest News

FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery
Researchers say that the flu vaccines do not match the circulating flu strain.
Flu vaccines do not match main circulating flu strain, researchers say
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger
Wintry Mix Expected Wednesday
In July 2020, a kitchen fire destroyed the Smiths' home in Phillips.
Red Cross helps Phillips family get back on their feet after fire