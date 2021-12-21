Fourteenth Street School kindergarteners donate socks for homeless shelter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A class of Bangor kindergarteners is making an impact before winter break - hosting a sock drive for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

Children at Fourteenth Street School provided 305 pairs of socks for the shelter.

Socks are among the most-needed articles of clothing in shelters.

Teachers say they are proud of their students’ empathy, and that the students were excited to give love, hope, and socks.

