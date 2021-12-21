Advertisement

Fourteenth Street School kindergarteners donate socks for homeless shelter

Kids at Fourteenth Street School in Bangor donated 305 pairs of socks.
Kids at Fourteenth Street School in Bangor donated 305 pairs of socks.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A class of Bangor kindergarteners is making an impact before winter break - hosting a sock drive for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

Children at Fourteenth Street School provided 305 pairs of socks for the shelter.

Socks are among the most-needed articles of clothing in shelters.

Teachers say they are proud of their students’ empathy, and that the students were excited to give love, hope, and socks.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.
Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
The man was arrested, but not before fleeing from the cruiser and into the woods while still in...
State Police arrest wanted fugitive after foot chase through the woods in Turner
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria
New England shrimp industry could reopen for recreation only
Night of Remembrance
Northern Light EMMC holds ‘Night of Remembrance’
Christmas tree and gifts
Ellsworth business owner collects donations for Bangor family in need of Christmas spirit