Advertisement

Film Critic on TV5 Christmas Movie Madness final showdown

Home Alone vs. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Allen Adams from The Maine Edge on Home Alone against National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Allen Adams from The Maine Edge on Home Alone against National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a month of voting - we are nearing the end of the madness.

TV5 Christmas Movie Madness, voted on by you the viewer has come down to a championship match up.

In one corner, a young boy trying to protect his house...

In the other - a man trying to cover it in Christmas lights...

We asked Allen Adams, the film critic for The Maine Edge to break down this title bout for us...

Here is a link to vote.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former Milo teacher, coach pleads guilty to gross sexual assault

Latest News

Wintry Mix Expected Wednesday
In July 2020, a kitchen fire destroyed the Smiths' home in Phillips.
Red Cross helps Phillips family get back on their feet after fire
Home Alone vs. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Film Critic on TV5 Christmas Movie Madness
Bangor police are looking for a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.
Bangor police need help identifying package theft suspect