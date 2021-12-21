FEMA approves state’s request for Federal Ambulance Teams on behalf of 8 Maine hospitals

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s request for Federal Ambulance Teams on behalf of eight Maine hospitals.

The hospitals include Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor.

The federal teams will assist Maine EMS crews with non-emergency transportation of patients to facilities with open beds.

The ambulance teams are among the initiatives President Biden announced today to help states deal with the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The Mills Administration is awaiting further details about the ambulance teams including when they’re arriving in Maine.

Mills says the teams can be deployed to additional facilities throughout the state as needed.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.