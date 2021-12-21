Advertisement

Ellsworth’s Connor Hughes overcoming the odds to swim with the Eagles

He was recently named PVC Peak Performer of the Week
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth’s Connor Hughes isn’t letting Down syndrome stop him from competing in a sport he loves: swimming.

He’s been completing laps since 2013 at the Downeast YMCA and the Ellsworth Eagles, starting at the age of nine.

Now 17, his most recent obstacle he’s overcome is jumping back in the pool after suffering a stroke last year.

“I enjoy being on the swim team and want to swim with my classmates,” said Hughes.

“The fact that he’s back in the water already and completing a capable round of swimming, if you will, that’s really great. It says a lot about his motivation to want to be back in the water,” said Jim Goodman, Ellsworth swimming & diving head coach.

Hughes was recently honored as the Penobscot Valley Conference Peak Performer of the Week.

