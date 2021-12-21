Ellsworth Eagles boys basketball challenging teams with dynamic duo

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Eagle are featuring a dynamic duo of Hunter Curtis and Chance Mercier in the early going.

Hunter Curtis and Chance Mercier showing team’s versatility (WABI)

The players said their team’s versatility and speed has been a handful for opposing defenses.

It’s a style they said has been a lot of fun to orchestrate.

“They have to focus on another guy. They’re going to focus on him or I every single night, so one of us is going to open something up. That’s helped a lot for our team,” said Curtis, senior guard/forward.

“It’s really fun. We get to run the floor. It feels like we run out the other team. They get tired, and we keep running to get easy lay-ups,” said Mercier, sophomore forward.

The Eagles are scheduled to visit Presque Isle and host Caribou on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

