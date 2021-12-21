COVID-19 vaccine and testing resources

Below is a list of some of the COVID-19 resources available in Maine.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Augusta Armory Vaccine Clinic: https://www.mainegeneral.org/about-us/mainegenerals-covid-19-response/

Hannaford: https://www.hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine

MaineGeneral Health: https://www.mainegeneral.org/about-us/mainegenerals-covid-19-response/

MaineHealth: https://vaccine.mainehealth.org/

Northern Light Health: https://northernlighthealth.org/resources/covid-19/general-information-about-covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations

Shaws: https://www.shaws.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

Walgreens: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing?5=

Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302?5

More: Vaccine sites by county can be found here - https://www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/vaccination-sites

---

Need help? Maine’s COVID-19 Response includes a Community Vaccination Line to help Maine people quickly find a COVID-19 vaccine: call 1-888-445-4111

Need a ride? Maine’s COVID-19 Response says the Department of Health and Human Services is offering a free option for Maine people who need a ride to and from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment: call 1-855-608-5172

Where can I get a COVID-19 test?

Bangor International Airport: Curative offers COVID-19 testing at the Bangor International Airport - https://curative.com/

Convenient MD: https://convenientmd.com/covid-19-testing/

CVS: CVS offer COVID-19 testing at some locations - https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

MaineGeneral Health: For information about testing at MaineGeneral Health visit - https://www.mainegeneral.org/about-us/mainegenerals-covid-19-response/covid-19-testing--screening/

Northern Light Health: For more information about testing at NLH visit - https://northernlighthealth.org/resources/covid-19/Testing

Penobscot Community Health Care: PCHC offers COVID-19 testing at some of their locations - https://pchc.com/covid-19-testing-site-information/

Portland Jetport: Curative offers COVID-19 testing at the Portland Jetport - https://curative.com/

Walgreens: Walgreens offers COVID-19 tests at select locations - https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing

More: Testing sites by county can be found here - https://www.maine.gov/covid19/testing

For more information on the State of Maine’s COVID-19 Response, visit: https://www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines?fbclid=IwAR34JA4T4Y8XQO064aNRjMKBq2Vii1ljRVminsEr7Wnpr_wzz_zXZsN9dnU

