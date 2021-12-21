CMP gave almost $1 million this year to support community organizations

(WABI) - Central Maine Power says it gave almost $1 million this year to support community organizations and various projects throughout the state.

They invested over $300,000 in organizations like Full Plates Full Potential and Make-A-Wish Maine

CMP also announced targeted donations of nearly half a million dollars to infrastructure and facilities projects at Maine nonprofits as well as $180,000 to STEM education programs.

CEO Joe Purington says they’re pleased to give to so many organizations that directly help the people of Maine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.