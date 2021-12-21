Advertisement

Bangor police need help identifying package theft suspect

Bangor police are looking for a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police need your help identifying a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.

The person was caught on video removing packages from a mailbox.

Police say the packages contained Christmas gifts for kids.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call Officer Brian Cronk at 947-7384 ext. 5745, or press option # 3 for the anonymous tip line. You can also contact Officer Cronk via email at brian.cronk@bangormaine.gov.

