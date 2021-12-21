Advertisement

Bangor City Council amends ordinance to continue allowing temporary use of banned polystyrene containers under emergency conditions

Northern Light Health
Northern Light Health
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council amended an ordinance at a special meeting Monday night to allow the temporary use of banned polystyrene containers under emergency conditions.

The use of the containers, commonly known as “Styrofoam,” is banned in Maine, with certain exemptions.

The amendment Monday night allows their use at state-exempt locations, such as hospitals.

Previously, hospitals still fell under the City’s own polystyrene ordinance.

The amendment also gives the city manager discretion when it comes to enforcing the ban.

”The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in widespread global supply chain issues, impacting the availability of various goods, including non-polystyrene foam food service containers,” said Councilor Susan Hawes. “The city was informed by Northern Light of the unavailability of fiber trays. These trays are essential in their care of certain patients, who, for medically-diagnosed reasons, metal trays are not an option.”

Due to immediate need, first reading was waived and the ordinance is effective immediately through January 1, 2023.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.
Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
The man was arrested, but not before fleeing from the cruiser and into the woods while still in...
State Police arrest wanted fugitive after foot chase through the woods in Turner
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Latest News

Kids at Fourteenth Street School in Bangor donated 305 pairs of socks.
Fourteenth Street School kindergarteners donate socks for homeless shelter
The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria
New England shrimp industry could reopen for recreation only
Night of Remembrance
Northern Light EMMC holds ‘Night of Remembrance’