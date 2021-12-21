Bangor City Council amends ordinance to continue allowing temporary use of banned polystyrene containers under emergency conditions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council amended an ordinance at a special meeting Monday night to allow the temporary use of banned polystyrene containers under emergency conditions.

The use of the containers, commonly known as “Styrofoam,” is banned in Maine, with certain exemptions.

The amendment Monday night allows their use at state-exempt locations, such as hospitals.

Previously, hospitals still fell under the City’s own polystyrene ordinance.

The amendment also gives the city manager discretion when it comes to enforcing the ban.

”The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in widespread global supply chain issues, impacting the availability of various goods, including non-polystyrene foam food service containers,” said Councilor Susan Hawes. “The city was informed by Northern Light of the unavailability of fiber trays. These trays are essential in their care of certain patients, who, for medically-diagnosed reasons, metal trays are not an option.”

Due to immediate need, first reading was waived and the ordinance is effective immediately through January 1, 2023.

