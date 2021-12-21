1,558 new coronavirus cases and 22 new COVID-19 related deaths since Saturday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 1,558 new cases of coronavirus and 22 new COVID-19 related deaths over the last three days.

Nine new deaths are being reported in Androscoggin County, two each in Kennebec, Sagadahoc, and York counties, and one each in Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Knox, Oxford, Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

161 new cases come from Penobscot County, 146 in Kennebec, 71 in Hancock, Somerset with 67, and 66 in Waldo County.

7,962 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered Monday.

Of those, 6,180 were booster shots.

380 people ARE in the hospital with the virus.

130 people are in intensive care.

64 are on ventilators.

There are 53 ICU beds available statewide right now.

