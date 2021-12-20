Weekend house fire in Bangor ruled accidental

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A house fire in Bangor Sunday night has been ruled accidental.

Officials say the fire was caused by electrical issues.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Kenduskeag Avenue.

A person passing by called the fire in.

Authorities say a man was helped out of the home and taken to a hospital for non life threatening issues.

Fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.