Weekend house fire in Bangor ruled accidental
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A house fire in Bangor Sunday night has been ruled accidental.
Officials say the fire was caused by electrical issues.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Kenduskeag Avenue.
A person passing by called the fire in.
Authorities say a man was helped out of the home and taken to a hospital for non life threatening issues.
Fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.