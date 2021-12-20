Traveling for the holidays? What to expect as levels soar

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Experts predict holiday travel could come close to pre-pandemic numbers this year.

If you’re heading out of town, whether by air or by car, there are some things to know before you go.

Giving yourself a little extra time could go a long way.

“We are expecting another busy few days. We haven’t really slowed down like we would normally see this time of year, so we’re expecting it to pick up even more,” said Aimee Thibodeau, Bangor International Airport market and business development manager.

From June to October of this year, the last five months of available data, Bangor International Airport set five-year highs for passenger numbers.

“It’s nice to see the airport busy. We just want to make sure people are staying safe and healthy,” said Thibodeau.

Record numbers or not, Thibodeau says the holidays are sure to be busy.

She asks passengers to arrive two hours early, wear a mask, and be patient with staff.

“We just ask that people be kind. I know sometimes when you’re traveling things don’t go as planned, but we’ll do our best to get you to your destination on time,” said Thibodeau.

From Dec. 23rd to Jan. 2, AAA projects about six million Americans will travel by plane, an increase of 184% from 2020.

Even more are expected to hit the road 50 miles or more from home.

“The vast majority of travelers, just over 100-million, will be going by automobile,” said Pat Moody, AAA Northern New England.

Moody says it appears high travel costs and gas prices won’t be enough to deter folks from traveling.

“Lot of folks last year either canceled getaways or get togethers, and really, they’re looking to make up for lost time,” said Moody.

AAA predicts it will come to the aid of about 1.3 million members over this year-end holiday period.

To avoid being one of those calls, Moody has some advice: make sure your car is prepared for winter weather, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, and of course, drive sober.

“This time of year is a time for a lot of cheer and celebration. With that comes impairing substances, both alcohol and other drugs. Really making it a point to have a plan in place so that you can have that cheer and have that celebration, but making good, responsible decisions behind the wheel,” said Moody.

