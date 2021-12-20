‘The Snowy Day’ on display at Orono park

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Families can now get moving while enjoying a good book at a popular park in Orono.

The pages of the winter classic “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats are on display in Webster Park.

Story walks, as they call them, have been around for about 15 years.

This one is now a permanent fixture in the park.

Lindsay Varnum of the Orono Public Library says this is a great way to expose families to literature while enjoying the outdoors.

”We’re really fortunate that this story walk is permanent so we will be rotating new books about every season so that way kids and families can come back and enjoy a new story with new activities,” said Varnum.

The story walk was funded by American Rescue Plan Act Funds, as well as donations from the Orono-Old Town Kiwanis Club and the Orono Masons.

