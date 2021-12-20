Perkins running for Maine State Senate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A State Representative from Oakland announced Monday he is no longer running for the the Republican nomination for the Second Congressional District.

Mike Perkins says instead, he will run for the Waterville area Maine Senate seat.

Perkins is the second candidate to drop out since former Congressman Bruce Poliquin announced he would try to get his old seat back.

State Senator Trey Stewart of Presque Isle withdrew from the race in August.

