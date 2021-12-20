Advertisement

Perkins running for Maine State Senate

Mike Perkins
Mike Perkins(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A State Representative from Oakland announced Monday he is no longer running for the the Republican nomination for the Second Congressional District.

Mike Perkins says instead, he will run for the Waterville area Maine Senate seat.

Perkins is the second candidate to drop out since former Congressman Bruce Poliquin announced he would try to get his old seat back.

State Senator Trey Stewart of Presque Isle withdrew from the race in August.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.
Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
The man was arrested, but not before fleeing from the cruiser and into the woods while still in...
State Police arrest wanted fugitive after foot chase through the woods in Turner
The Auburn Police Department says officers and firefighters were called to the scene of a home...
Firefighters respond to Auburn home explosion
The Maine CDC is reporting 1,184 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 11 additional deaths.
Maine CDC reports 1,084 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths

Latest News

Christmas tree and gifts
Ellsworth business owner collects donations for Bangor family in need of Christmas spirit
The pages of the winter classic “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats are on display in Webster...
‘The Snowy Day’ on display at Orono park
Passengers wait in line at the Bangor International Airport on Dec. 20.
Traveling for the holidays? What to expect as levels soar
Vaccine
Maine health experts urge boosters to combat waning immunity