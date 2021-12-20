Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Oak Street in Bangor Friday night.
It happened just before 5 p.m.
Bangor police say a pick-up hit 74-year-old Gary Rich of Bangor.
Rich was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Officials say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
