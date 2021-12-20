Advertisement

One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is in the hospital recovering after a fire broke out in a home in Bangor.

Crews got the call for a house fire on Kenduskeag Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say the caller was a passerby, who said there was a man trapped in the house.

Which increased the response to include the Brewer Fire Department and Air National Guard members.

Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.

His injuries are not considered serious.

Officials add there were no smoke detectors in the home, and the two people in the house had plenty of warning signs to act.

”The occupants here could smell something burning for about 20 minutes and they actually never called the fire department. It was called in by a person passing by. I just can’t stress the importance of having working smoke detectors. If you smell something burning or something seems odd, call the fire department. It doesn’t take us long to get there. We’ll come out, we’ll investigate. In this case that may have been a little bit of a difference for these people here,” said Assistant Fire Cheif, Chandler Corriveau.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is being called in to investigate the cause.

