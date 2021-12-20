Northern Light EMMC holds ‘Night of Remembrance’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center reflected and looked ahead at Monday night’s “Night of Remembrance” as we approach two years of the pandemic.

The event was created to honor those who have worked through difficult conditions at the hospital, as well as all who have been affected by COVID.

There were speeches, readings, performances, and prayer.

Many focused on the positive impact that local healthcare workers have made during this time.

There was also a tree lighting and custom lanterns with each one holding a special meaning.

”Every one of these lanterns that you see behind us has been put together and created to remember or appreciate someone that has been impacted by COVID,” said EMMC President Rand O’Leary. “Tonight is all about celebration, it’s about gratitude, and it’s about remembering everyone that’s been affected by COVID over the last two years.”

Health officials remind people to get vaccinated, including their booster shots, and to wear masks when in public for safe holiday celebrations.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.