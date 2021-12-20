Advertisement

Moderna says booster is highly effective against omicron variant

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Moderna said that its booster has proven effective in providing protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

The company said according to its trials, the currently authorized booster shot, a 50 microgram dose “increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.”

The company also said a 100 microgram dose of its vaccine increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold compared to levels before the booster.

Company safety information shows that its booster is generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to its two-dose regimen.

Moderna also said it’s working on an omicron-specific booster shot in case it becomes necessary.

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots have been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults six months after they’ve completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients can get theirs two months after completing their primary dose.

Teens 16 and 17 years old can get the Pfizer booster only.

Coronavirus cases are surging, fueled by the new variant. Though a lot remains unknown about it, officials warn that omicron appears more transmissible than the delta variant

