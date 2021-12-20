Maine health experts urge boosters to combat waning immunity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says it appears the Omicron variant will lead to more breakthrough COVID-19 cases than Delta.

He says vaccines, including booster shots, are still the best way out of this pandemic.

Friday, the Maine CDC announced the discovery of the state’s first Omicron cases.

Jarvis says Maine’s already rising case counts, coupled with the emergence of Omicron, can be partially attributed to waning immunity.

He says the efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines wanes after six months.

It’s just two months for Johnson and Johnson.

Six months ago, Maine had already distributed more than 1.5 million vaccine doses.

To date, the Maine CDC reports only about 418,000 boosters have been administered.

“It’s pretty well expected that our immunity for coronaviruses and the one that causes COVID-19 is going to wane. Similarly for the vaccine, because the vaccine fools our immune system into thinking it’s fighting that particular virus, immunity waning was expected. What we were hoping for is that we would have gotten a much longer lasting immunity than we did. Unfortunately, Delta kind of really changed the game for us, and now Omicron is going to change the game again for us,” said Jarvis.

While Northern Light Health has three vaccine clinics in Bangor, they’re all by appointment only.

Jarvis says discussions are underway on how they can better meet Eastern Maine’s demand for boosters.

He says they’re training additional staff to be able to administer vaccines.

They’re also hoping National Guard members serving in non-clinical roles will help free up other staff for vaccine purposes.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.