Advertisement

Maine health experts urge boosters to combat waning immunity

Vaccine
Vaccine(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says it appears the Omicron variant will lead to more breakthrough COVID-19 cases than Delta.

He says vaccines, including booster shots, are still the best way out of this pandemic.

Friday, the Maine CDC announced the discovery of the state’s first Omicron cases.

Jarvis says Maine’s already rising case counts, coupled with the emergence of Omicron, can be partially attributed to waning immunity.

He says the efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines wanes after six months.

It’s just two months for Johnson and Johnson.

Six months ago, Maine had already distributed more than 1.5 million vaccine doses.

To date, the Maine CDC reports only about 418,000 boosters have been administered.

“It’s pretty well expected that our immunity for coronaviruses and the one that causes COVID-19 is going to wane. Similarly for the vaccine, because the vaccine fools our immune system into thinking it’s fighting that particular virus, immunity waning was expected. What we were hoping for is that we would have gotten a much longer lasting immunity than we did. Unfortunately, Delta kind of really changed the game for us, and now Omicron is going to change the game again for us,” said Jarvis.

While Northern Light Health has three vaccine clinics in Bangor, they’re all by appointment only.

Jarvis says discussions are underway on how they can better meet Eastern Maine’s demand for boosters.

He says they’re training additional staff to be able to administer vaccines.

They’re also hoping National Guard members serving in non-clinical roles will help free up other staff for vaccine purposes.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.
Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
The man was arrested, but not before fleeing from the cruiser and into the woods while still in...
State Police arrest wanted fugitive after foot chase through the woods in Turner
The Auburn Police Department says officers and firefighters were called to the scene of a home...
Firefighters respond to Auburn home explosion
The Maine CDC is reporting 1,184 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 11 additional deaths.
Maine CDC reports 1,084 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths

Latest News

Christmas tree and gifts
Ellsworth business owner collects donations for Bangor family in need of Christmas spirit
The pages of the winter classic “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats are on display in Webster...
‘The Snowy Day’ on display at Orono park
Mike Perkins
Perkins running for Maine State Senate
Passengers wait in line at the Bangor International Airport on Dec. 20.
Traveling for the holidays? What to expect as levels soar