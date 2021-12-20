Light Snow & A Breeze Into Tuesday Morning. Wintry Mix By Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to move slowly to our east. Clouds have been moving in from the west ahead of a cold front that will pass through early Tuesday morning. Rest of the night will consist of increasing clouds and the chance of a few snow showers in the mountains. Lows will drop down into the teens & 20s.

Cold front will move southeast out of the mountains Tuesday morning. Snow showers will be possible across northern locations during the morning hours. A light coating of snow will be possible for the higher elevations. As the front passes, winds will increase out of the WNW. This could generate areas of blowing snow for spots that pick up snow. Winds will be strongest in the mountains where gusts in the morning will be upwards of 30 mph. Elsewhere, winds will still be on the breezy side, but will only gust around 20-25 mph. Winds will die down during the afternoon and skies will also gradually clear. Highs Tuesday will range from the upper 20s in the mountains to close to 40° near the coast. Keep in mind, the wind will make if FEEL colder.

By Wednesday, watching two areas of low pressure that look to merge over us. One low will move out of the Great Lakes and the other will move northwards along the east coast into the Gulf Of Maine. This looks to be another scenario where a Wintry mix will be possible including, snow, rain & freezing rain. All snow looks to be likely during Wednesday morning before warmer air pushes in. This will change the snow into all rain along the coast. Along I-95 is where we will see a window of sleet & freezing rain. North & west of the Interstate will see a chance of snow which could be heavy at times. Snowfall looks to be highest across parts of northern Penobscot, eastern Piscataquis and all of Aroostook counties. This is where 6″+ will be possible. Totals will taper quickly the farther south & west you go. The Bangor area as of now can expect around 1-3″.

Snow early Wednesday will change over to rain, sleet & freezing rain along the Interstate and towards the coast. (WABI)

Snowfall looks to be highest over northeastern parts of the state where 6"+ could fall. Forecast is expected to change based on track of the system. (WABI)

After this system clears out late Wednesday, high pressure moves in for Thursday & Friday.

Watching another area of low pressure by Christmas Day. This could bring another shot of snow. Still a lot of uncertainty with the track of this low.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance of light snow in the mountains. Lows will range from the mid to upper teens to the low 20s. Southwest wind around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Light snow across the north ending by mid-morning. Some blowing snow possible. Skies clearing into the afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 20s north to the low 40s along the coast. Will be breezy in the morning with westerly gusts around 20-30 mph. Winds die down for the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix likely along the coast with accumulating snow inland. Highs in the 20s & low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.