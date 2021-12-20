Increasing Clouds & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure over the area this morning will slide to our east this afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this morning followed by increasing clouds this afternoon as low pressure approaches from the west. After a cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound to the 20s to near 30° for highs this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight and we may see a few isolated snow showers as a cold front approaches. Lows will drop back to the teens to near 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere.

A cold front will cross the state Tuesday morning. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it so outside of a few snow showers possible across northern areas, the bulk of the state will see a dry say Tuesday. Temperatures look good Tuesday with highs expected to reach the 30s for most locales. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region combined with low pressure coming out of the Mid-Atlantic Region will bring us a chance for precipitation Wednesday afternoon and night. Right now it looks like precipitation will fall as snow for inland areas and mix and rain closer to the coast and Downeast. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 20s to low 30s inland and 30s to near 406 along the coast. At this point, accumulations look light for most spots with some heavier snow possible over northern and eastern areas. There’s still quite a bit of discrepancy in the data so stay tuned for updates. Any snow, mix and/or rain will move out Wednesday night leading to drier and brighter weather Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Friday looks good too with some sunshine and highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny this morning then increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs between 23°-31°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated snow showers possible. Lows between 16°-27°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 29°-39°. Wind will become west/northwest 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon snow likely inland, mix and rain likely closer to the coast. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s inland, mid-30s to near 40° coast.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s.

