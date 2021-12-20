Advertisement

Hearings set for new electronic lobster boat tracking rules

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Interstate fishing managers are holding a series of public hearings next month about a plan to implement electronic tracking for lobster boats.

An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering implementing the tracking requirements for lobster and Jonah crab boats that have federal permits.

Regulators have said the requirement could help protect rare North Atlantic right whales and give scientists more information about the lobster and crab population.

A Jan. 19 hearing will be held via webinar and in person at the Urban Forestry Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The other hearings will be held virtually.

