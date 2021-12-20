Advertisement

Former Milo teacher, coach pleads guilty to gross sexual assault

Herbert Carey Jr.
Herbert Carey Jr.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A former teacher and coach in Milo pleaded guilty Monday morning to six counts of gross sexual assault.

A judge in Dover-Foxcroft sentenced 70-year-old Herbert Carey Jr. to nine months behind bars.

Carey was arrested in August on accusations of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Carey was a teacher and tennis coach at Penquis Valley High School.

He was also listed as an AOS 43 school board member at one point.

Officials say the crimes happened between April 2015 and 2016 and took place in Milo and at Schoodic Lake.

