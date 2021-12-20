Advertisement

Firefighters respond to Auburn home explosion

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an incident in Auburn that prompted a response from firefighters.

The Auburn Police Department says officers and firefighters were called to the scene of a home explosion on Broadview Avenue around 8 p.m.

One person was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with burn injuries before being taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the fire marshal’s office was called to investigate a garage fire but added any additional information would need to come from the Auburn Fire Department.

No other details were immediately available.

