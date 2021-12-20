Advertisement

Filip Brkić relishes playing for Foxcroft Academy after coming over from Croatia

Senior guard/forward hopes to play college basketball
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Filip Brkić is starring for the Foxcroft Academy Ponies this winter, and he’s working on becoming a college basketball player.

It’s a goal he says he only realized last year, now he’s halfway around the world in order to try to achieve it.

The senior has enjoyed bonding with his teammates after making this big decision that he wasn’t always sure of.

Brkić described some early obstacles he had to clear in his move to Maine, but he added that it’s been worth it to pursue his dream.

“Not seeing my friends can be tough, primarily. I always talk to them on the phone, so I’m okay with it. It’s pretty similar, except there’s not much snow and not as cold in the city I’m from. I decided last year I really want to play basketball because I just really love to compete and I love to play it,” said Brkić.

Brkić said LeBron James is his favorite player and got him into the sport. While he doesn’t try to emulate anyone, he said he’s working on all areas of his game to make it to the next level.

Another big change that he’s enjoyed in the United States is the high school basketball atmosphere. He said the gym has a different look.

“In Croatia, only parents come to the games and then only friends come for important games like tournaments. Here it’s really fun because the crowd is really fun, and we have a great student section. All the people are really supportive, and they really accepted me. I’m good with everyone here, and I like it,” said Brkić.

Brkić isn’t sure where he’ll try to play college basketball yet, but he’s excited to see how far the Ponies can go this season.

He also played on the Foxcroft Academy boys soccer team this fall.

