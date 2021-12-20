Bangor High School senior serving as student ambassador for Smile Train

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A senior at Bangor High School is doing her part to help children around the world who have cleft lips and palates.

”For my birthday, I would say to my family members and friends, well you know what, instead of presents for myself, I’m going to donate money to Smile Train. It just kind of became a thing that happened,” said McKayla Kendall, BHS senior.

Kendall was born with a cleft lip and says she didn’t really realize other people had them until reading the book “Wonder” in fifth grade.

While she was able to have it repaired as a child, she knows a lot of kids around the world aren’t as lucky.

“Smile Train is a nonprofit organization that works in about 70 countries around the world to provide comprehensive care for children that were born with clefts. It usually starts with the surgeries or procedures to repair the cleft, but it can continue to speech pathology, even emotional services and things like that,” said Kendall.

Kendall came across Smile Train’s student ambassador program a few years ago.

She says she has a $500 fundraising goal each year and participates in monthly meetings with other ambassadors to find ways to raise awareness.

“My fundraising campaign was stickers for smiles. So, I designed some small sticker designs and put them on Red Bubble which doesn’t make a lot of profit. I don’t even know how much has come from that but being able to use that to spread it around,” said Kendall.

While Kendall is actively involved at Bangor High School as a student athlete and the senior class president, she likes that Smile Train gives her a community outside the school.

“At first I wasn’t sure what was going to come out of it, but as time has gone on, it’s kind of built up, and it’s a community that I’m proud to be a part of, and I feel like I’ve kind of found my spot within it with the work that’s gone on,” said Kendall.

As for what’s next, Kendall is still waiting to hear back from colleges but would like to enter the medical field.

She says she could end up working with kids with clefts.

“Since I’ve had those different experiences, I feel like that would help me moving forward to join the medical field to have the empathy and understanding behind it,” said Kendall.

