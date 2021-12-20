Auburn home explosion prompts investigation from fire marshal’s office

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an incident in Auburn that prompted a response from firefighters.

The Auburn Police Department says officers, and firefighters from both Auburn and Lewiston were called to the scene of a home explosion on Broadview Avenue sometime around 8 p.m.

One male was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with third degree burns before being taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

There were a total of five occupants in the home at the time. Significant damages done to the home as a result of the explosion.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the fire marshal’s office was called to investigate a garage fire but added any additional information would need to come from the Auburn Fire Department.

The Maine State Fire Marshals will return to the scene later today to investigate the cause of the explosion.

