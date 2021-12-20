Advertisement

Auburn home explosion prompts investigation from fire marshal’s office

(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an incident in Auburn that prompted a response from firefighters.

The Auburn Police Department says officers, and firefighters from both Auburn and Lewiston were called to the scene of a home explosion on Broadview Avenue sometime around 8 p.m.

One male was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with third degree burns before being taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

There were a total of five occupants in the home at the time. Significant damages done to the home as a result of the explosion.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the fire marshal’s office was called to investigate a garage fire but added any additional information would need to come from the Auburn Fire Department.

The Maine State Fire Marshals will return to the scene later today to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.
Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19
The man was arrested, but not before fleeing from the cruiser and into the woods while still in...
State Police arrest wanted fugitive after foot chase through the woods in Turner
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
The Maine CDC is reporting 1,184 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 11 additional deaths.
Maine CDC reports 1,084 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths
Adam Jenne says by wearing the underwear, he was trying to show why the Transportation Security...
Man kicked off flight for wearing underwear as face mask

Latest News

Gas prices
Northern New England gas prices fall again as demand stalls
Maine Ocean
Hearings set for new electronic lobster boat tracking rules
TV5 Christmas Movie Madness
TV5 Christmas Movie Madness
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
2, 724 new COVID vaccines administered Sunday