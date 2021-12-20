Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old

Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.(NCMEC)
By Eric Franklin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas-area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

KWTX reported she last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.
Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19
Snowfall forecast for Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Snow arrives late Saturday afternoon
Bangor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car near Oak and York streets...
Pedestrian sustains “very serious injuries” after being hit by car in Bangor
The Maine CDC is reporting 1,184 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 11 additional deaths.
Maine CDC reports 1,084 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths
Snow will spread into the state later Saturday afternoon and evening with light to moderate...
Accumulating Snow Expected Saturday Night

Latest News

The Auburn Police Department says officers and firefighters were called to the scene of a home...
Firefighters respond to Auburn home explosion
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID breakthrough