BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few snow showers will linger this morning before completely tapering off as a low pressure systems exits the region. Skies will begin to clear as the system exits, especially overnight. Temperatures overnight will be drop into the single digits and teens.

An area of high pressure will take control on Monday. Mostly sunny conditions are expected in the morning, but clouds will begin to move in later in the day ahead of a low pressure system and associated cold front that will pass through the region Monday night and Tuesday. Some snow showers are possible along the front, mainly north. A tight pressure gradient will also set up over the state on Tuesday. Breezy conditions are expected with gusts to 30 mph. This could cause some patchy blowing snow.

Another disturbance will move through the region on Wednesday. This will bring mainly snow chances inland with a wintry mix along the coast.

High pressure will keep things calm on Thursday and Friday; however, a more significant system could potentially bring accumulating snow on Saturday. This could impact holiday travel.

TODAY: Snow ending this morning. Then becoming partly sunny. Highs 23-33°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear and cold. Lows 8-17°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s inland with 30s along the coast. Winds becoming south 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 27-38°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Patchy blowing snow possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers inland and a wintry mix along the coast. Highs in the low 20s to low 30s inland with mid to upper 30s along the coast. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 20s to low 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with accumulating snow possible. Highs in the 20s. East wind 5-10 mph.

