Rockland Elks Club hands out Christmas food baskets to families in need

The boxes were loaded onto delivery trucks and hand delivered to families across Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo counties.(Pam Heal)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rockland Elks Club is keeping up with a decades long tradition by delivering 100 Christmas food baskets to families along the Midcoast.

More than three dozen volunteers assembled these baskets early Saturday morning.

Each one with the makings to feed a family of four, with everything from a turkey to a pie.

The boxes were loaded onto delivery trucks and hand delivered to families across Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo counties.

Volunteers with the Elks say they work with the Rockland Salvation Army to help find families who could use a little holiday help.

