Record number of midcoast businesses donate to the Day of Giving

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - As we enter the final week of the holiday shopping season, small businesses along the midcoast are trying to give back.

45 businesses in Belfast, Camden, and Rockland each participated yesterday in the Day of Giving.

Part of the proceeds from sales yesterday go to benefit United Midcoast Charities.

Which awards grants and provides funding to more than 40 local nonprofits.

Many of which provide basic needs like food, housing, and healthcare.

Folks with United Midcoast Charities say the Day of Giving provides a huge boost to their efforts in helping area charities.

”Oh yesterday went just fantastic. I mean we had a record number of businesses, shops, and restaurants participating. We don’t have a final tally yet but given that the record number of businesses participating, our expectations are really great for this year’s charitable giving,” said John Viehman, Executive Director, United Midcoast Charities.

Every year, United Midcoast Charities gives away more than $500,000 to local charities.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.