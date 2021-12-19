Old Town food pantry fundraises with holiday gift baskets

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - This weekend in Old Town, the Caring Community Cupboard raffled off holiday gift baskets.

The fundraiser was held at the Old Town American Legion.

The raffle opened Saturday morning and closed Sunday at 3p.m.

42 gift baskets were donated to be raffled off.

The Caring Community Cupboard opened about one month ago, and operates entirely on donations and fundraisers like this weekend’s event.

According to the Good Shephard Food Bank of Maine, approximately 85,000 Mainers are estimated to experience very low food security in 2021.

Penobscot County is the second most food insecure county in the state of Maine.

“We’ve served a lot of needy families and we are looking forward to many, many more people coming in and getting help,” said Laura Anderson, a Volunteer with the Pantry.

The Caring Community Cupboard is still a new food pantry trying to establish themselves.

If you’re interested in volunteering, making a donation or want to look into receiving food assistance, visit their Facebook page for details.

