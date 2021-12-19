Meet Millinocket’s newest Town Manager

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket has a new Town Manager.

The position has gone through two interim managers over the past year.

Peter Jamieson officially takes over the position on January 3rd.

“I’ve worked the past handful of years for the betterment of the region. This gives me an opportunity to focus that energy on my home town,” said Jamieson.

He says he’s looking forward to focusing on the town’s future for business.

“Diversification of the economy in this area. You know there’s potential for celebration of both tourism and manufacturing. We have really bright opportunities with each of those,” said Jamieson.

Another big project will be working to fill the former Great Northern Paper mill, which is now owned by Our Katahdin.

Jamieson believes it can be put to good use.

“Reusable energy, data storage, things of that nature. Coinciding with the increase in tourism traffic and the already existing hospitality industry here that can be certainly built upon,” said Jamieson.

Jamieson also provides stability to the position in Millinocket.

John Davis, the former Town Manager, was fired last year after dismissing complaints against Craig Worster, the former Police Chief who was accused of workplace and sexual harassment.

“Moving forward, fully vetting applicants goes a long way. Checking resources, just trying everything we can to provide a safe work environment and a healthy work life balance. I’m a major component of work, life balance and mental health positivity,” said Jamieson.

Jamieson is leaving his current role as Executive Director of the Katahdin Region Development Board.

