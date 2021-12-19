Advertisement

Maine warns of fake text messages claiming to be from DMV

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s secretary of state is warning residents of a scammer who is falsely claiming to represent the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The scammer is sending text messages claiming to be the “Maine DMV.”

The text messages ask the recipient to click on a link to get a refund check.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the scammers do not represent Maine and recipients should not click on the link. Further, “Maine DMV” is not the name of a Maine state agency.

