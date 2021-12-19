Advertisement

Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19

133 people are in critical care, that’s up 18 from Saturday.
133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.
133 people are in critical care, that’s an up 18 from Saturday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - A record number of Mainers are in critical care with the coronavirus Sunday, according to the Maine CDC.

133 people are in critical care, that’s up 18 from Saturday. That beats the previous record set of 125 on Wednesday.

384 people are hospitalized with the virus. 63 people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC says there are 51 critical care beds available in Maine.

7,005 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.

More than 5,300 of those were booster shots, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected to on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall forecast for Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Snow arrives late Saturday afternoon
Bangor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car near Oak and York streets...
Pedestrian sustains “very serious injuries” after being hit by car in Bangor
Snow will spread into the state later Saturday afternoon and evening with light to moderate...
Accumulating Snow Expected Saturday Night
The Maine CDC is reporting 1,184 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 11 additional deaths.
Maine CDC reports 1,084 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths
The man was arrested, but not before fleeing from the cruiser and into the woods while still in...
State Police arrest wanted fugitive after foot chase through the woods in Turner

Latest News

After the incident, he was notified by United Airlines that he is banned from all their flights...
Man faces ban from United flights after using underwear as face mask
The Maine CDC is reporting 1,184 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 11 additional deaths.
Maine CDC reports 1,084 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,151 new coronavirus cases, 11,832 new doses of vaccines administered Thursday
Omicron variant likely in Maine.
Head of Maine CDC says Omicron variant likely here, get booster