Maine CDC reports record number of Mainers are in critical care with COVID-19

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - A record number of Mainers are in critical care with the coronavirus Sunday, according to the Maine CDC.

133 people are in critical care, that’s up 18 from Saturday. That beats the previous record set of 125 on Wednesday.

384 people are hospitalized with the virus. 63 people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC says there are 51 critical care beds available in Maine.

7,005 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.

More than 5,300 of those were booster shots, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected to on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.