Bangor Area Recovery Network open 24 hours for holidays

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Recovery Network wants those in recovery to know they’re not alone. This holiday season, the BARN is offering a few days of around-the-clock support.

“The holidays are a tough time of year for a lot of folks. We want to let them know that we’re here to support them,” said Joseph Hartel, BARN volunteer coordinator.

Between stress, loneliness, and oftentimes the presence of alcohol, those in recovery can be faced with many challenges during the holidays. The Bangor Area Recovery Network wants to ease any anxiety by offering folks an outlet -- and an ear.

“On December 24th, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. the following day on December 25th, we’re going to be hosting an event. We’ll have our doors open, there’ll be food here, and there’ll be support for people who are struggling,” explained Hartel.

Joseph Hartel says the 24-hour meetings have been going on for the past few years at the BARN. They just hosted one of these events on Thanksgiving.

“Please come on and get the support that you need and if you or someone you love is struggling, please come visit the barn,” Hartel said.

Following Christmas, the next 24-hour window starts on December 31st at noon, and meetings aren’t the only thing on the agenda.

“If you want to be safe and if you want to have a sober holiday, come down to the BARN. We’ll have events going on. We have a dance going on and safe, sober fun for people during these these these tough holiday times,” said Hartel.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.