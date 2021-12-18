Advertisement

Wood boiler likely cause of barn fire in Orrington Friday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a wood boiler is likely the cause of a barn fire in Orrington Friday morning.

Crews got the call to Center Drive around 11:30.

They arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

Luckily, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby house and garage.

The siding of the garage did start to melt due to the intense heat.

“There is some minor cosmetic damage done to the garage that is attached to the house, but at this point, we don’t see any structural damage or anything,” said Orrington Fire Chief Scott Stewart. “It’s still inhabitable, and they didn’t lose any personal belongings in their residence.”

No one was hurt.

Officials say an antique car in the barn was destroyed.

