State Police arrest wanted fugitive after foot chase through the woods in Turner

TURNER, Maine (WABI) - State Police say they have arrested a wanted fugitive after a routine traffic stop in Turner.

Police officials say an officer stopped a vehicle Friday around 1 p.m. with New Hampshire plates along Route 4, for a safety inspection.

The driver claimed he was from Hartford, Connecticut.

Also saying he did not have a driver’s license.

The driver provided false personal information as police tried to identify them.

The man was arrested, but not before fleeing from the cruiser and into the woods while still in handcuffs.

State Police Officers chased him on foot until catching him again.

Finally, the driver was identified as 40-year-old Joshua Keith Darby of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Darby was wanted in the state of Texas on money laundering charges.

Darby is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail.

He is being charged with Operating without a license and while under the influence of drugs among other charges.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.